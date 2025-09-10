Britney Spears Stands Up for Justin Bieber After Photo Criticism

Britney Spears is stepping in to support Justin Bieber after he caught heat for mixing fatherhood with music promotion.

The drama started when Justin shared a set of black-and-white photos to announce the release of his album Swag II on Friday, Sept. 5. In the pictures, he’s shirtless in jeans layered over sweatpants, holding up his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Jack’s back facing the camera. Justin shares the toddler with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Not everyone was a fan of the move, with some critics taking aim at Justin for including the family moment in his promo. But Britney wasn’t having it.

Britney Speaks Out

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Spears reposted one of Justin’s photos on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!! 📷: @lilbieber," she wrote.

Her post immediately turned heads. It wasn’t just a defense of Justin but also a nod to her own experiences with being unfairly judged in private moments.

Father and Son Time

Justin, meanwhile, has kept up his tradition of sharing glimpses of life with little Jack—while carefully keeping his son’s face out of the spotlight. Just a day earlier, on Sept. 8, the singer posted photos of himself and Jack kayaking. Both sat with their backs to the camera, gazing out over the water.

Justin wore a red beanie with a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants. Jack, perched on his dad’s lap, looked out at the wide open water ahead.

Alongside the sweet father-son shots, Justin shared a couple of selfies in the same red outfit, captioning the post simply with a cherry emoji, “🍒.”

Britney’s Reflection

Spears’ comment came not long after she opened up about her own family struggles. In an Instagram post from Aug. 24, she reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari and her most painful years as a mom.

"We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years …" she wrote. "I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it …"

Though the post has since been deleted, it gave fans a raw look into how much she missed her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Two Stars, Two Stories

Britney’s support for Justin feels like more than just a casual repost. Both stars know the pressure of growing up under a spotlight that doesn’t always leave room for privacy.

For Justin, the focus was on sharing fatherhood with fans while staying protective of his son’s identity. For Britney, the reminder of how people judge private family life hit close to home.