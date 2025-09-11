Joe Jonas Responds to Viral TikTok of Wild Guest Ideas

The Jonas Brothers have already given fans plenty of surprise moments on their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. But this week, Joe Jonas proved he is also watching what fans are dreaming up online.

On TikTok, user @hopegodwin12 posted a video imagining the brothers introducing an outrageous lineup of surprise guests during the second act of the show. The caption read: "How do the Jonas brothers have this much pull. Look I love em, I’m proud of em, but I’m amazed."

The fan rattled off names like The Beatles, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, The Spice Girls, the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Phineas and Ferb, the Dallas Cowboys, and even director Kenny Ortega.

Joe could not resist joining the fun. He commented: "Some good ideas here. 📝," which quickly racked up more than 183,000 likes.

Fans Join the Joke

Other fans in the comments jumped in with their own requests. One joked, "the jonas brothers realized they have free will." Another wrote, "I’m just over here waiting for Joe to bring out Jesus and his 12 disciples 😂." A third wanted a full Disney throwback: "I want to see the cast of high school musical come out."

The Creator’s Reaction

Hope, the TikTok creator behind the viral clip, told PEOPLE she was stunned when Joe not only liked but also commented on her video.

"I have loved seeing who all they have been bringing out at their concerts lately and some of the celebs they've pulled have genuinely stunned me," she said.

She added, "I made that TikTok the other evening and since I'm aware Joe is chronically online, I figured he might see it due to the momentum the video already was having. Before I went to sleep that night I literally thought to myself, 'When I wake up tomorrow morning, Joe will have liked my post.' When I woke up, lo and behold, not only had he liked it but had reposted and left a comment. I have always been a Jonas Brothers fan and I have always been a Joe girl hence my comment back to him - 'I really love u bby.' I look forward to more interactions!"

Nostalgia Already in Full Swing

Even without The Beatles or cartoon characters, the Jonas Brothers have delivered plenty of memorable surprises this tour. Fans have already seen Jesse McCartney perform “Beautiful Soul,” Demi Lovato sing Camp Rock favorites, Hanson bring “MMMBop,” The Click Five return for “Just the Girl,” and Fifth Harmony reunite on “Work from Home” and “Worth It.”

The nostalgia has hit hard, reminding fans the brothers have been making music together since 2005.