Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma to Headline Coachella 2026

Coachella is back and ready to shake the California desert once again. The 2026 edition, running April 10–12 and April 17–19 in Indio, just revealed its headliners — and the…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is back and ready to shake the California desert once again. The 2026 edition, running April 10–12 and April 17–19 in Indio, just revealed its headliners — and the lineup is stacked.

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma will take the main stage. All four are no strangers to the festival, making this year’s show feel like both a reunion and an upgrade.

Headliners Returning in Style

Sabrina Carpenter was a fan favorite at last year’s Coachella, while Karol G made waves in 2022 by surprising the crowd with Becky G and J Balvin. Justin Bieber, though he has never headlined before, has popped up at four separate Coachellas as a guest performer.

Then there is Anyma, the boundary pushing project from Matteo Milleri. After making a splash with Yeat earlier this year and staging his own 2024 set, Anyma is expected to deliver something on the scale of Travis Scott’s “Designs the Desert” experience. His résumé is growing quickly, too — he recently became the first electronic artist to hold a residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere and dropped his album The End of Genesys.

Beyond the Headliners

The undercard is just as wild. Fans can expect sets from Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Sombr, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Moby, Central Cee, Lykke Li, Royel Otis, Boys Noize, Davido, Duke Dumont, Armand Van Buuren, Suicidal Tendencies, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, Groove Armada, Little Simz, the Rapture, Oklou, Royksopp and many more.

Looking Back at Last Year

If this lineup sounds massive, that is because Coachella has been on a hot streak. In 2025, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone headlined, with Travis Scott also bringing his desert spectacle. Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Megan Thee Stallion, and dozens more filled the weekends.

Ready for April

With this year’s mix of pop icons, Latin powerhouses, and electronic innovators, Coachella 2026 looks ready to keep its reputation as the world’s most talked about festival.

Kayla MorganAuthor
