Win Tickets to Eagles at Sphere Las Vegas

The Eagles are returning to Las Vegas—and 102.7 VGS wants to send you to see them live at the one-of-a-kind Sphere for their newly added residency dates, January 24–31, 2026.

This is your chance to witness rock legends take the stage in the most visually immersive venue on the planet. Imagine this: You and your best friend, partner, or even that sibling you always bonded with over classic rock—settling into your seats as “Hotel California” echoes through the Sphere’s state-of-the-art sound system. The crowd sings every word. The visuals are stunning. And you're there… for free.

Want in? It’s easy. Just listen to win.

Tune in to Aimee+Shawn weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM. When they tell you to call, dial 702-597-1027—and you could score a pair of tickets to see one of the greatest bands of all time live in concert.

The Prize:

🎸 Two tickets to The Eagles at Sphere Las Vegas

🎶 Experience hits like Take It Easy, Desperado, and Life in the Fast Lane in a way you've never seen—or heard—before

💫 Be part of a once-in-a-lifetime night inside the groundbreaking Sphere

Whether The Eagles have been a part of your life’s soundtrack for decades, or you’ve just recently rediscovered their iconic harmonies, this is a concert you’ll never forget.

Six Grammy Awards. Over 200 million albums sold. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. This band is music history—and you could be there as they make even more of it.