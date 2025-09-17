MGK Brings Rock Star Energy to Harvard
Machine Gun Kelly is proving he can shine anywhere—even in a Harvard classroom. The rapper turned rocker has now added “college professor” to his long list of roles, and his…
Machine Gun Kelly is proving he can shine anywhere—even in a Harvard classroom. The rapper turned rocker has now added “college professor” to his long list of roles, and his students seemed more than ready for it.
He dropped in on a Harvard University business school class this week and made quite the impression. On Instagram, he joked in his caption that “harvard has a new professor.”
Professor MGK’s Look
If you’re going to teach at Harvard, you’ve got to look the part—and MGK nailed it. He showed up in gray trousers, a plaid dress shirt, and a sharp brown leather jacket. His look was finished off with a maroon and gold Harvard tie, a bedazzled silver necklace, and his signature "lost americana" baseball cap, repping his latest album.
Classroom Comedy
Of course, MGK couldn’t resist keeping it real. At one point, as his chalk snapped mid-lecture, he almost slipped a curse word, which had the students laughing. Rock star or not, teaching can be rough.
While it’s not clear what the lesson was—maybe the business side of the music industry?—it’s safe to say his visit left a memorable mark. From rapping baddie to pop-punk cutie to now “Professor Kelly,” his evolution continues.