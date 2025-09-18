Sabrina Carpenter Joins The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Special on Disney+
“The Muppet Show” is officially making a comeback. According to Variety, Disney+ has greenlit a one-off event special that will air in 2026 to celebrate the original show’s 50th anniversary.
The Muppets will return to their iconic theatre to put on a variety show with singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter as the guest star.
A Possible New Beginning
“An individual with knowledge of the situation” told Variety that this event might serve as a backdoor pilot, meaning if fans love it, a whole new version of The Muppet Show could follow.
Old Friends, New Fun
Some of the Muppets’ most experienced performers are back, including Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel. Goelz, who has been with the Muppets for over 50 years, performed on the original show and created characters like Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.
Albertina Rizzo will write and serve as executive producer. Alex Timbers will direct and also serve as executive producer, joined by Carpenter herself in the same role. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee from Point Grey Pictures are also on board as executive producers, along with David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, Michael Steinbach, Matt Vogel, and Eric Jacobson.
The special is produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey.
A Legendary Legacy
Jim Henson created The Muppet Show, which ran from 1976 to 1981. The program aired in over 100 countries, bringing the Muppets into the global spotlight.
The guest stars were a who’s who of music and entertainment, from Elton John and Johnny Cash to Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, and Paul Simon. The show’s mix of comedy, music, and chaos made it one of the most beloved series of its time.
After half a century, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and the rest are stepping back on stage. Whether this special becomes a one-time celebration or a launchpad for a whole new series, fans can be sure of one thing: the Muppets are ready to bring the laughter, music, and mayhem all over again.