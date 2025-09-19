Nelly’s Apple Bottoms Makes Fizzy Comeback with Apple Bubly
If you were around in the early 2000s, chances are you remember the lyrics to Flo Rida and T-Pain’s “Low.” The line “Shawty got them Apple Bottom jeans” wasn’t just a catchy hook, it was a pop culture snapshot. Those jeans, designed by St. Louis rapper Nelly, became an icon of Y2K fashion.
Founded in 2003 with Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly, Apple Bottoms started as a denim brand before expanding into rhinestone-studded t-shirts, varsity jackets, and accessories. Now, more than 20 years later, Apple Bottoms is back in the spotlight with a partnership that’s part fashion, part sparkle.
Apple Bottoms Meets Apple Bubly
Today, Apple Bottoms is launching a collaboration with Apple Bubly, the sparkling water brand. The team-up celebrates bubly’s apple flavor and revives Apple Bottoms’ signature denim with a twist. The limited-edition Apple Bubly Jeans come with the iconic apple-shaped back pockets, this time embroidered with “Apple Bubly” in bright green thread.
The jeans also feature a fluorescent green logo lining, leaning into Y2K nostalgia while still feeling fresh. Alongside the denim, the collection includes a tank top, keychain, mini denim clutch, and even an iron-on patch so fans can personalize their looks.
A Pop Hit Gets a Fizzy Remix
The collaboration wouldn’t be complete without a little music magic. A new commercial for the collection features a remix of Flo Rida and T-Pain’s chart-topping hit “Low.” The chorus famously shouted out Nelly’s Apple Bottom jeans, but in this version, the lyric has been updated to “Apple Bubly jeans.” It’s a playful nod to the past that also plants the brand firmly back in the cultural conversation.
How to Get the Collection
For fans ready to jump on this nostalgic comeback, the Apple Bottoms x Apple Bubly collection is available now, exclusively on AppleBottoms.com. The full bundle costs $79 and includes not just the limited-edition jeans but also the sparkling water and Y2K-inspired extras.
Whether you’re sipping bubly, rocking rhinestones, or humming the remix of “Low,” Nelly’s Apple Bottoms revival proves that the early 2000s are still very much in style.