This Day in Top 40 History: September 21

On Sept. 21, 2019, Lizzo's hit single "Truth Hurts" topped the charts for the second of 19 weeks. The song grew in popularity after it went viral on social media. It was Lizzo's first No. 1 hit. Here are more memorable moments in Top 40 history from Sept. 21.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers have endured throughout the decades:

1974: Barry White topped the charts with "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe."

1992: A decade after they split, ABBA released Gold: Greatest Hits. It was the band's best-selling album in the U.S.

1992: Radiohead released their debut single, "Creep." It took a year for the song to become an international success.

Cultural Milestones

Pop music is deeply intertwined with pop culture, with "The X Factor" being the perfect example:

1967: Faith Hill was born in Mississippi. She would become one of the most successful country pop crossover artists, with hits such as "This Kiss" and "Breathe."

2011: After many years broadcasting in the U.K., The X Factor aired in America. Nicole Scherzinger, L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell were judges on the show.

2012: Following 11 years of radio silence, No Doubt released their album Push and Shove.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live music is transformational and powerful, and often helps us heal:

2001: Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Tom Petty, and others joined forces for the America: A Tribute To Heroes benefit concert, with proceeds for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

2018: Taylor Swift performed in Nashville as part of her Red tour. Hunter Hayes joined her onstage for a duet.

Industry Changes and Challenges

People change and grow, and often their music changes and grows right alongside them:

1972: Hofstra University in New York hosted the taping of the first episode of In Concert, which included artists Alice Cooper and Bo Diddley.

Hofstra University in New York hosted the taping of the first episode of In Concert, which included artists Alice Cooper and Bo Diddley. 2011: After more than 30 years together, R.E.M. announced that they would be parting ways. The group decided to wrap things up at the peak of their powers.