Katy Perry Reflects on a Year of Change and Music

Katy Perry is taking a moment to look back before she steps forward. In a heartfelt Instagram letter posted on Monday, Sept. 22, the pop star reflected on the first anniversary of her 2024 album 143 and the whirlwind year that followed.

"You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts," she began. "I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me."

The singer, who spent much of the year on the road for her Lifetimes Tour, shared behind-the-scenes photos and rehearsal clips, giving fans a peek into the creative process. The tour has been a celebration of Perry’s catalog, filled with crowd favorites like "Firework," "The One That Got Away," and "California Gurls."

A Love Letter to Fans

Perry described 143 as her own way of saying "I love you" to her fans. "Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages," she wrote.

She thanked listeners for riding the "rollercoaster" of her career alongside her, saying she appreciated "the community we are and growing to become."

Looking Back While Moving Forward

This past year also brought personal challenges for Perry, including her June split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Still, Perry leaned into gratitude and reflection. "History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back," she shared. "We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable."

She also acknowledged the ups and downs of fame: "Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes."

What Katy Does Next

Perry ended her letter with a story about a friend who once gifted her a book titled What Katy Did Next. For her, the title serves as a reminder to keep moving forward and to keep dreaming.