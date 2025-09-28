ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Taylor Swift’s Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Win Your Way In

Swifties, this one’s for YOU! 💖 102.7 VGS is giving YOU the chance to be part of pop history — with a family four-pack of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Official…

Taya Williams
Taylor Swift Movie

Swifties, this one’s for YOU! 💖

102.7 VGS is giving YOU the chance to be part of pop history — with a family four-pack of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Official Release Party for her highly anticipated Showgirl movie!

📅 WHEN: Saturday, October 4, 2025
📍 WHERE: A secret Las Vegas location (to be revealed to winners only!)
🎬 WHY: To celebrate the release of Taylor’s newest album The Life of a Showgirl and its accompanying film in true Vegas style!

This isn’t just a movie premiere — it’s an experience. Think exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and an electric atmosphere only Taylor could create. Whether you're a lifelong Swiftie or raising the next generation of fans, this is a night your family will never ever forget.

How to Win:
Listen to 102.7 VGS all week long! We’re hooking up winners every day.
✅ Play along with Aimee+Shawn from 6a - 10a
✅ Or listen to Cameron and KC for the keyword to text to 702-597-1027!

🎟️ Each winner will score a Family 4-Pack of Tickets
🎉 That’s YOU + 3 of your favorite people celebrating with the biggest star on the planet!

Don't miss your chance to be part of music history.
Taylor Swift. Las Vegas. You. Let the countdown begin!

  • Dates of Contests: 9/29 - 10/3
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7 / Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 6pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 25
  • Prize description:four (4) tickets to Taylor Swift movie on Oct. 3
  • Prize value: $50
  • Prize provided by: Universal Music Label
Taylor Swift
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Eagles Sphere
ContestsWin Tickets to Eagles at Sphere Las VegasTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect