Taylor Swift’s Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Win Your Way In
Swifties, this one’s for YOU! 💖 102.7 VGS is giving YOU the chance to be part of pop history — with a family four-pack of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Official…
Swifties, this one’s for YOU! 💖
102.7 VGS is giving YOU the chance to be part of pop history — with a family four-pack of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Official Release Party for her highly anticipated Showgirl movie!
📅 WHEN: Saturday, October 4, 2025
📍 WHERE: A secret Las Vegas location (to be revealed to winners only!)
🎬 WHY: To celebrate the release of Taylor’s newest album The Life of a Showgirl and its accompanying film in true Vegas style!
This isn’t just a movie premiere — it’s an experience. Think exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and an electric atmosphere only Taylor could create. Whether you're a lifelong Swiftie or raising the next generation of fans, this is a night your family will never ever forget.
How to Win:
Listen to 102.7 VGS all week long! We’re hooking up winners every day.
✅ Play along with Aimee+Shawn from 6a - 10a
✅ Or listen to Cameron and KC for the keyword to text to 702-597-1027!
🎟️ Each winner will score a Family 4-Pack of Tickets
🎉 That’s YOU + 3 of your favorite people celebrating with the biggest star on the planet!
Don't miss your chance to be part of music history.
Taylor Swift. Las Vegas. You. Let the countdown begin!
- Dates of Contests: 9/29 - 10/3
- How winners are selected: Caller 7 / Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 6am - 6pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 25
- Prize description:four (4) tickets to Taylor Swift movie on Oct. 3
- Prize value: $50
- Prize provided by: Universal Music Label