Halsey Shares Health Update and Teases Tour

Halsey is proving once again that even in tough times, they have a way of keeping fans updated with honesty—and a little humor. Over a year after first sharing her rare health struggles, the singer returned to TikTok on Sept. 26 with some big news.

“Just coming on here to give you guys another speed round of updates. [I] just did another few sessions of chemo,” Halsey said. “[I] had a new port placed.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A chemo port is a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein (usually in your upper chest area).” It allows doctors to draw blood or deliver treatments—like chemotherapy—without repeated needle sticks, and can stay in place for months or even years.

Understanding the Diagnoses

Halsey revealed in 2022 that they had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that makes the body’s immune system attack healthy tissue, causing inflammation that can affect everything from skin to kidneys to lungs. There’s no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Healthline notes that lymphoproliferative disorders are diseases where the body makes too many white blood cells called lymphocytes. T-cell disorders include leukemia and lymphoma.

On top of those conditions, Halsey has also spoken publicly about having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS (postural tachycardia syndrome), and endometriosis.

Back to the Badlands

Even with all of this, Halsey isn’t slowing down. She’s launching her Back to Badlands international tour next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album. “We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s going to be unbelievable [and] so amazing,” she said.

The first stop? Los Angeles on Oct. 14—at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Yes, really.

Halsey joked about the setting, recalling a moment with her fiancé, Avan Jogia: “Really funny story, me and [my fiancé] Avan [Jogia] were driving in L.A. the other day and he pointed to Hollywood Forever Cemetery, he looked at me and he went, ‘You’re gonna be in there soon.’”

She quickly clarified what he meant: “He was like ‘Oh my God, I mean for your show, for the first show of your tour.’ I was like, ‘Oh okay, that’s way better than what I thought you meant.’ Can’t wait to be in there soon.”

Still Celebrating

Halsey also admitted her busy schedule has kept her from even thinking about her birthday, which fell on Sept. 29. “My birthday’s in a couple of days. I’m so busy, I haven’t even honestly thought about it at all,” the singer said.