Win Tickets to Las Vegas Open

Tabletop fans, this is your moment.

The Las Vegas Open 2025 is coming this October, and 102.7 VGS wants to hook you up with FREE convention passes to the biggest tabletop gaming event of the year.

Whether you’re a competitive Warhammer player, a casual D&D adventurer, or just love the sound of dice hitting the table, the LVO is where it all goes down. It’s three epic days packed with world-class tournaments, massive vendor halls, live demos, community games, and after-hours action that keeps rolling long after the dice stop.

And you? You could be there — on us.

Each Convention Badge Includes:

Access to all official LVO gaming areas

Entry into the massive vendor hall

Hands-on demos, community activities, and exclusive after parties

Kids under 10 get in free, so the whole crew can join in.

This isn’t your average local game night — this is the world’s best tabletop gaming scene, all under one roof at the Rio in Las Vegas.

Want in? Just fill out the form below for your shot to win.

Looking for more info? Check out www.lasvegasopen.net or hit the FLG Events Hub for hotel deals and full event details.

Ready to roll?

Enter below for your chance to win passes to LVO 2025!