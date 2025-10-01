ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: October 1

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Oct. 1 has seen some exciting events in Top 40 history. In 2012, Taylor Swift released her single "Begin Again," the second single from her album Red. The tender-hearted ballad peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Country Song at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards, despite Swift's attempt to become a pop artist. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 1.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These releases from Oct. 1 defined decades of pop music:

  • 1962: The Beach Boys released their debut album, Surfin' Safari. The album peaked at No. 32 and included singles such as "Surfin'" and "Surfin' Safari."
  • 1983: Bonnie Tyler topped the charts with her powerful ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart," becoming the first Welsh singer to reach No. 1.

Cultural Milestones

Impactful pop culture milestones happened on Oct. 1, including:

  • 1977: Elton John was the first musician to be inducted into the Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame. It was the first time a nonathlete received the honor.
  • 2007: Britney Spears lost custody of her two young sons; full custody was given to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. A few months later, Spears was placed under a controversial conservatorship.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The live performances from this day have showcased the evolution of artists, including:

  • 1965: Onstage at Carnegie Hall, Bob Dylan introduced his new touring band, The Band. The group performed with Dylan for two years.
  • 1992: Michael Jackson performed in Bucharest, Romania, as part of his Dangerous World Tour. The concert was televised and became the highest-rated cable broadcast in television history.
  • 2002: The White Stripes played a pop-up show at Union Square in New York City.
  • 2007: Tickets to the Spice Girls' reunion concert in London sold out in just 38 seconds after going on sale. The group hadn't performed together since 1998.
  • 2011: Lady Gaga appeared on stage with Sting to perform "King of Pain" as part of Sting's 60th birthday celebration in New York City.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These changes have shifted the music industry:

  • 1982: Physical media gained a new life, as the first commercial compact disc player was released in Japan at a cost of around $700. It was the beginning of the digital age of media.
  • 2002: James Blunt left the British Army after serving six years. Two years later, he released his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

In 1982, CDs became commercially available, marking a significant change in the music industry. Oct. 1 has undoubtedly been a memorable day.

