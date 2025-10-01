This Day in Top 40 History: October 1

Oct. 1 has seen some exciting events in Top 40 history. In 2012, Taylor Swift released her single "Begin Again," the second single from her album Red. The tender-hearted ballad peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Country Song at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards, despite Swift's attempt to become a pop artist. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 1.