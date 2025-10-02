Khalid Steps Into the Spotlight on His Own Terms

For years, Khalid was known as the soft-spoken hitmaker behind songs like "Young Dumb & Broke" and "Location." His voice floated on radio waves everywhere, his face on posters, his name attached to Grammy nominations and superstar collaborations. But even as his career soared, something inside him was carefully tucked away.

Now, at 26, Khalid is stepping forward — fully, fearlessly, and loudly.

Last year, his personal life was thrust into the public eye when an ex outed him on social media. What felt like a painful betrayal at first ended up sparking a new chapter. The result is his boldest project yet: After the Sun Goes Down, set to release Friday, Oct. 10.

In a new issue of PEOPLE, during a sit-down chat with the magazine, Khalid shared updates about his life since coming out. “This album wouldn't have come to be if I wasn’t outed,” he told the outlet.

From Darling of the Charts to a Deeper Truth

When Khalid broke out in 2016, the music world embraced him. With five Grammy nominations and duets alongside Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, he was living the dream. Yet behind the smooth hooks and glossy success, there was restraint.

“I wanted to give enough of myself where I felt like I wasn’t completely hiding, but I didn’t want to give too much where I felt exposed,” Khalid explained to PEOPLE. Although he had been out privately to family and friends, he felt pressure to maintain an image. “As an artist, sometimes you do find the pressure to create yourself to be accepted by all sides.”

On November 22, 2024, Khalid confirmed publicly that he was gay, just after being outed on X (formerly Twitter). Looking back, he describes the moment as “a blessing in disguise.”

“At the time, though, I was caught off guard,” he said. “I think what’s so nasty about it all is that my own story got stripped away from me. I decided I’m just going to choose to love who I am unconditionally because it’s all I got on this earth.”

Music Born From Freedom

That shift in mindset transformed his songwriting. After the Sun Goes Down is not just another Khalid album; it is a declaration of self.

“I wanted to make music that I like to listen to myself,” he said. “It’s like a huge ode to just the beautiful icons that come before me. Singing a melody of a Britney [Spears] song or watching a Rihanna video really charged my freedom of expression as a child. I’ve always dreamt of being this pop star. I really tapped into that little boy and gave him his shine that he always wanted.”

The influence of those pop powerhouses is front and center in his new single “Out of Body.” The video is sultry, stylish, and worlds away from his earlier “shy guy” image.

“I’m doing some very naughty things,” Khalid teased. The video features him in steamy choreography with a male dancer, set to a beat reminiscent of early Britney Spears. “When it was done, you watch the screen, and you gag at yourself. I’m like, ‘Hold on, that’s me? Wow!’ ”

A New Era

For an artist once known for his quiet vulnerability, this moment marks a full transformation. The music, the visuals, even the way Khalid talks about himself now all feel like a rebirth.

“This album is a celebration of being out and a representation of my queerness,” Khalid said. “My friends listen to the new music and are like, ‘Khalid, who is this guy? What is this side of you?’ It’s vulnerability, in a sense; I’m embracing my sexuality — relentlessly, fearlessly.”