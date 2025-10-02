Kim and Kris Take Ray J to Court Over His Big Talk

It is not every day that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner take someone to court. It's reportedly the first time ever that either of them has filed a defamation lawsuit. But when the claims involve a supposed federal investigation into the Kardashian family, the famous mother and daughter decided to draw the line.

According to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Oct. 1, attorney Alex Spiro filed the suit on behalf of Kardashian and Jenner after Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Ray J made serious public accusations.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise - but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” Spiro told PEOPLE in a statement.

The Allegations That Sparked the Case

The lawsuit calls out two specific incidents. The first happened during TMZ’s United States vs. Sean Combs documentary on Tubi earlier this year, where Ray J remarked, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

The second took place during a Sept. 24 livestream, when Ray J allegedly told “millions of social media followers” that a federal racketeering investigation had been launched into the Kardashians.

Spiro condemned the comments as the “most malicious defamatory conduct.” In court filings, he stated that Ray J “has engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation” against Kardashian and Jenner “for more than two decades.”

Digging Up Old Drama

If it feels like Kim and Ray J have a long history, that is because they do. The pair dated in the early 2000s, split in 2005, and saw their relationship resurface in 2007 when their sex tape leaked to the public.

Ray J continued referencing Kardashian in music and media for years. His 2013 track “I Hit It First” seemed to target Kim’s relationship with then-husband Kanye West. In 2018, British tabloids reported that Ray J had been bragging about their past sex life, which Kim quickly shot down on Twitter by calling him a “pathological liar.”

Ray J later backpedaled, writing on Instagram, “These rumors are false and uncalled for! My family is all that matters and that’s all I live for. The old Ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read.”

The Legal Pushback

This time, however, the Kardashian-Jenner duo is not brushing it off. Spiro stressed that Ray J’s recent claims were not playful digs or opinions but presented as facts.

“Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false,” Spiro stated. “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

The filing also argues that Ray J made his accusations “without any attempt at verification or corroboration” and that spreading them to such a wide audience shows “reckless disregard for the truth.”

What Comes Next