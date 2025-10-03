Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Reunite for Netflix Road Trip Series

If you ever thought high school reunions were complicated, imagine being in one of the biggest boy bands in the world, then breaking up, throwing shade on Twitter, and finally… ending up on a Netflix road trip together. That is exactly what Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are doing.

The British singers announced on Thursday, Oct. 2 that they’ll join forces for a new three-part Netflix series that will see them "embark on a road trip across America in a spontaneous adventure of reconnection, exploration and a lot of laughter," according to a press release reported by Variety.

The series, directed by Nicola Marsh and produced by Campfire Studios, promises to show the pair "opening up about life, love, loss and fatherhood." No release date has been revealed yet, but fans are already buzzing.

From Bandmates to Frenemies to Friends Again

Malik and Tomlinson first met as members of One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, where they were grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne. Together, they took over the world until Malik’s surprise departure in 2015.

After that, things got tense. The two clashed online in a heated exchange, and for a while, it looked like their friendship might never recover.

But time has a funny way of softening old arguments. Recently, fans spotted the pair hanging out together in photos shared on social media. They also reunited with Styles and Horan at Payne’s funeral last year.

Earlier this year, Tomlinson showed up at Malik’s Stairway to the Sky Tour stop in Los Angeles. From the stage, Malik gave his old friend a heartfelt shoutout: “Tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight,” he told the crowd. “He’s sitting somewhere here. I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”

A Mother’s Wish

Their reconnection also honors something deeply personal. Back in 2017, Tomlinson revealed that his late mother, Johannah Deakin, wanted him to make peace with Malik. "My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f---ing short,’" he told The Sun.

Tomlinson added that Malik was "just a little misunderstood" and that their bond had always been unique. "We really care about each other. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn… it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other."

Busy on Their Own, Stronger Together

Both artists have plenty happening outside the series. Malik released his fourth album Room Under the Stairs in May 2024 and is preparing for his first-ever Las Vegas residency in January. Tomlinson has his third album How Did I Get Here? set for release on Jan. 23, followed by a world tour.

Now, in the middle of packed solo careers, the two are carving out time to reconnect and invite fans along for the ride.