Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Reunite for Netflix Road Trip Series

Kayla Morgan
Zayn Malik - Louis Tomlinson - Split Image
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

If you ever thought high school reunions were complicated, imagine being in one of the biggest boy bands in the world, then breaking up, throwing shade on Twitter, and finally… ending up on a Netflix road trip together. That is exactly what Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are doing.

The British singers announced on Thursday, Oct. 2 that they’ll join forces for a new three-part Netflix series that will see them "embark on a road trip across America in a spontaneous adventure of reconnection, exploration and a lot of laughter," according to a press release reported by Variety.

The series, directed by Nicola Marsh and produced by Campfire Studios, promises to show the pair "opening up about life, love, loss and fatherhood." No release date has been revealed yet, but fans are already buzzing.

From Bandmates to Frenemies to Friends Again

Malik and Tomlinson first met as members of One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, where they were grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne. Together, they took over the world until Malik’s surprise departure in 2015.

After that, things got tense. The two clashed online in a heated exchange, and for a while, it looked like their friendship might never recover.

But time has a funny way of softening old arguments. Recently, fans spotted the pair hanging out together in photos shared on social media. They also reunited with Styles and Horan at Payne’s funeral last year.

Earlier this year, Tomlinson showed up at Malik’s Stairway to the Sky Tour stop in Los Angeles. From the stage, Malik gave his old friend a heartfelt shoutout: “Tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight,” he told the crowd. “He’s sitting somewhere here. I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”

A Mother’s Wish

Their reconnection also honors something deeply personal. Back in 2017, Tomlinson revealed that his late mother, Johannah Deakin, wanted him to make peace with Malik. "My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f---ing short,’" he told The Sun.

Tomlinson added that Malik was "just a little misunderstood" and that their bond had always been unique. "We really care about each other. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn… it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other."

Busy on Their Own, Stronger Together

Both artists have plenty happening outside the series. Malik released his fourth album Room Under the Stairs in May 2024 and is preparing for his first-ever Las Vegas residency in January. Tomlinson has his third album How Did I Get Here? set for release on Jan. 23, followed by a world tour.

Now, in the middle of packed solo careers, the two are carving out time to reconnect and invite fans along for the ride.

So buckle up. This is not just another tour, not just another reality show. It is a story of forgiveness, friendship and maybe even a little One Direction nostalgia.

Louis TomlinsonZayn Malik
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
