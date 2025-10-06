Aubrey O’Day Speaks Out After Diddy’s Prison Sentence

When big news drops in the music world, people listen closely. And when it involves Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the industry’s most powerful figures, it sparks even louder conversations. This time, Aubrey O’Day — once part of Danity Kane, the girl group formed under Combs’ guidance — has something urgent to say.

On Friday, Oct. 3, O’Day shared a message on X after learning that Combs had been sentenced to 50 months in prison. She called her post “a cautionary reminder” to anyone chasing a dream in entertainment, especially younger artists who may not yet see the warning signs of exploitation.

O’Day’s Warning

“Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams,” O’Day wrote. “The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court's sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured.”

Instead, she explained, the most important lesson comes much earlier. “The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back,” O’Day continued. “No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain.”

Her words didn’t stop there. She reminded her followers that powerful figures are not always held accountable in full:

“Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity.”

What Happened in Court

Combs was found guilty after a nearly two-month federal trial that ended in July. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the 50-month sentence was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.” He also called out Combs’ so-called “freak-offs,” rejecting the defense’s claim that these were just “intimate consensual experiences or a sex, drugs and rock-and-roll story.”

Along with the prison term, Combs must pay a $500,000 fine and spend five years under supervised release once his sentence is complete.

Combs’ Statement

Before sentencing, Combs apologized publicly. He admitted his actions were “disgusting, shameful and sick.” He said his children “deserve better,” and that he felt he had failed his own mother.

A History of Speaking Up

This isn’t the first time O’Day has raised her voice about Combs. In 2023, she claimed he tried to pressure her into signing an NDA that would prevent her from criticizing him or his label. She said she told her former bandmates not to take the “deal.”

Now, with Combs officially sentenced, O’Day has used her platform to remind younger performers that no career opportunity is worth sacrificing safety and self-respect.