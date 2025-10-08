Cyndi Lauper Set for First Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in Spring 2026

Pop star Cyndi Lauper will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next spring. The award-winning artist plans five shows between April 24 and May 2, 2026, marking her first Vegas stint.

"Vegas will become 'Cyn City' next spring, when Lauper brings her widely praised Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed her Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time," according to a press release in Business Wire.

The announcement comes after wrapping her massive 68-show Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The tour's final stop at the Hollywood Bowl marked a big win — her first-ever sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

Stars lit up the stage at the Bowl's final shows. Joni Mitchell, Cher, and John Legend joined in. SZA, Angelique Kidjo, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, and Jake Wesley Rogers added their magic too. CBS and Paramount+ aired these moments in A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl on October 5.

Lauper's first album, She's So Unusual, broke records. No female artist had ever scored four top-five hits from a debut before, and fans still sing along to "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," and "True Colors." Her music has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

This fall brings two big moments for the star. Her new project, Working Girl, The Musical, opens at La Jolla Playhouse in California on October 28. She'll join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on November 8.

Caesars Palace 2026 shows run April 24, 25, and 29, with two more on May 1-2. Each night starts at 8 p.m. Citi card users got early access on October 7, with fan club members following on October 8.