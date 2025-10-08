Taylor Swift Channels ‘Succession’ in Bold New Track ‘Father Figure’

During a lively appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 14-time Grammy winner dove deep into her new album The Life of a Showgirl, stopping to spotlight one track in particular: “Father Figure.” Swift revealed that the song borrows inspiration from both pop culture and music history, tying together the HBO hit Succession and George Michael’s 1987 classic of the same name.

A Song with Bite

Swift explained that the track draws heavily from the complicated father-children dynamic in Succession, specifically the fierce and often brutal relationship between patriarch Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, and his children.

She gave Fallon’s audience a taste by performing part of the second verse and chorus. The verse blends imagery of power, money, and loyalty: “I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain / Said, 'They want to see you rise. They don't want you to reign' / I showed you all the tricks of the trade / All I ask for is your loyalty... / My dear protégé.”

The chorus packs even more swagger: “I'll be your father figure / I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil because my dick's bigger. This love is pure profit / Just step into my office / They'll know your name in the streets / Leave it with me...”

Fallon, clearly amused, pointed out that Swift has a knack for making fans do a double take. “You always find a way to make people react, ‘wait…did she just say that?’”

Swift’s response was simple: “That’s entertainment.”

Inspiration from Logan Roy

Swift explained that the song explores the “protégé-mentor” relationship, where power can flip in an instant. “It’s like, protégé-mentor, and the relationship between the two, right? And the power dynamics and idea that power could flip and somebody could betray somebody — that’s so fun to write,” she said.

She also revealed the exact spark behind the idea: a famous moment from Succession. “I kept thinking about that scene in Succession when Logan looks at his kids and says, ‘I love you but you are not serious people.’ And I think about that scene constantly. I just think it’s one of the coolest scenes ever.”

For Swift, capturing Logan’s cutting authority was just as important as reflecting the vulnerability of the younger side. “I also really have completely related to the protégé perspective in so many of these situations, right? Like, I relate to the younger one, like when I’m listening to this song, like, even though it’s from the perspective of the father figure character. That’s why I like this song so much.”

A Family Blessing

The day before Father Figure was released, the estate of George Michael, who passed away in 2016, gave the track their approval. In a letter shared on Instagram, they wrote: “When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same.”

Power, Pop, and Provocation

With The Life of a Showgirl, Swift is continuing her tradition of surprising listeners with sharp lyrics and bold storytelling. By weaving together television drama, music history, and her own creative spin, she has once again managed to spark conversation and keep her audience leaning in for more.