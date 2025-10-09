From Doja Cat to Cyndi Lauper Rock Hall 2025 Is Set to Sparkle

Get ready, because the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is about to throw a party that is equal parts history lesson and superstar jam session. The first wave of presenters and performers for the 2025 Induction Ceremony has been revealed, and the lineup is nothing short of dazzling.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced who will be gracing the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 8. Spoiler alert: it is a who’s who of music legends and modern-day hitmakers.

The Big Names Hitting the Stage

Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell and Missy Elliott are all on the roster. As if that is not enough star power, the list also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots.

That is a lineup that could headline an entire festival on its own. Instead, they will share the spotlight to honor some of the most iconic names in music history.

Why the Ceremony Matters

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release.

“These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."

Translation: expect some unforgettable collaborations, a few surprises, and maybe even a standing ovation or two that lasts a little too long.

This Year’s Honorees

The class of 2025 is packed with names that defined eras and shaped genres. Inductees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, the late Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes.

For Bad Company, Chubby Checker and Outkast, this year was especially sweet because it marked their very first nominations. Talk about making an entrance.

Not every nominee made the cut. The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Oasis and Phish will have to wait another year.

A Museum Worth Visiting

Fans will also get to step into music history in person. The 2025 Inductee Exhibit opens on Oct. 31 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Visitors can see treasures like Cyndi Lauper’s handwritten lyrics to “Time After Time,” the outfits worn by Meg and Jack White on the cover of Icky Thump, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar once played by Chris Cornell, and Andre 3000’s unforgettable green get-up from the “Hey Ya” video.

Special Awards and Honors

In addition to the main inductees, a few more legends are being celebrated. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award, honoring artists who helped shape the sound and culture of rock and roll.

The Musical Excellence Award will go to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, recognizing their game-changing influence as musicians and creators. Meanwhile, Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors industry professionals who have guided music’s growth from behind the scenes.

Where and When to Watch

The 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. For those not lucky enough to score a ticket, you can catch it live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET.

If you are more of a New Year’s Day viewer, a special about the 2025 inductees will air on ABC on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

A Night to Remember