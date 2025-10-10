No Doubt Reunites to Headline the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani, and Tony Kanal of No Doubt performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Gwen Stefani once sang about wanting a “Simple Kind of Life,” but her real life is about to get anything but simple. Billboard confirmed that the pop icon will be the first woman ever to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas, the 17,600-seat globe-shaped arena.

The news, first reported by TMZ, is a major milestone for Stefani, who is also bringing her old crew back together. That’s right—No Doubt will join her for a run of six shows at the state-of-the-art venue that has already hosted big names like U2, Eagles, Dead & Company, and Backstreet Boys.

A Sphere Debut Worth Waiting For

Fans eager to grab tickets will have to be patient. The concerts are scheduled for 2026, since the Sphere’s calendar is packed through mid-April with shows from Zac Brown Band, Eagles, Backstreet Boys, and Illenium. By the time Stefani takes the stage, anticipation will be sky-high.

And this is not just another show—it is a return to the spotlight for No Doubt. The group split back in 2015 and has only reunited a few times since. Most recently, they performed at the 2025 FireAid benefit concert in January, raising money for victims of the Pacific Palisades fire with a fiery medley from their Tragic Kingdom album.

The Band Still Brings the Energy

Of course, fans still remember the band’s high-energy reunion at Coachella in 2024. Their 80-minute set pulled from every corner of their catalog, from “Just a Girl” to “Don’t Speak” to “Hella Good.” The crowd went wild when Olivia Rodrigo joined them on stage to sing “Bathwater.”

If those performances proved anything, it is that No Doubt has not lost their edge. Pair that with the mind-blowing visuals of the Las Vegas Sphere, and you have a concert experience unlike anything else.

History in the Making

For Gwen Stefani, the milestone is both personal and historic. She will not only cement her place as a trailblazer but also make sure her music, past and present, shines on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
