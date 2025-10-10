ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Holidays at Disneyland: Yous Chance to Win Tickets

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and…

Taya Williams
Disneyland

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration!

The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and 102.7 VGS wants you to enjoy the magic of the season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color Happiness! And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe...in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin... and the joy of Disney never ends.

Don’t miss a moment.

The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!

Starting October 13, 102.7 VGS will have your chance to win, just listen for the Magical Wand! Once you hear the Magical Wand on-air, be caller 102 and you can win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! We’re even giving you a second chance to win online! Plus, all winners will qualify for the chance to win the Grand Prize of a family four pack of 3-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets and a 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!

Disneyland

ENTER TO WIN ONLINE BELOW NOW

View Official Contest Rules Here

Disneyland Resort
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Taylor Swift Movie
ContestsTaylor Swift’s Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Win Your Way InTaya Williams
Eagles Sphere
ContestsWin Tickets to Eagles at Sphere Las VegasTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect