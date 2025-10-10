The Holidays at Disneyland: Yous Chance to Win Tickets
Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and…
The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and 102.7 VGS wants you to enjoy the magic of the season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color Happiness! And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe...in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin... and the joy of Disney never ends.
Don’t miss a moment.
The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!
Starting October 13, 102.7 VGS will have your chance to win, just listen for the Magical Wand! Once you hear the Magical Wand on-air, be caller 102 and you can win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! We’re even giving you a second chance to win online! Plus, all winners will qualify for the chance to win the Grand Prize of a family four pack of 3-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets and a 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!