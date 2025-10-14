Win Tickets to The Wanted 2.0
British boy-band, The Wanted 2.0, is coming to the M Resort and on October 18 and 102.7 VGS has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Don’t miss the…
British boy-band, The Wanted 2.0, is coming to the M Resort and on October 18 and 102.7 VGS has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Don't miss the chance to jam out to songs like Gold Forever, Heart Vacancy, I Found You, and so many more!
All you have to do is fill out the form below, and you could have the best Friday ever with one of your favorite bands!
Enter Below Now
- Dates of Contests: 10/13 - 10/17
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description:two tickets to The Wanted 2.0
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: M Resort
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.