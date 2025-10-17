ContestsEvents
The Best State Park in Nevada for Seasonal Fun

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / lilkar

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national parks aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Top State Park in Nevada

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot to visit in Nevada? It's Valley of Fire State Park. "Spread across almost 60,000 acres, "About a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas, you'll find a dramatic landscape of blazing red rock formations at Valley of Fire State Park," Travel and Leisure notes. "The sea of sandstone is speckled with 2,000-year-old petroglyphs, and where the ground isn't covered by rock, you might see petrified trees. A scenic byway connects the east and west entrances."

So, what about the national variety? Well, according to U.S. News and World Report, the No. 1 best national pick in the U.S. is Glacier National Park, which is located in northwest Montana, along the Canadian border. People love to call this spot "The Crown of the Continent."

"A showcase of melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and spectacular lakes. With over 700 miles of trails, Glacier is a paradise for adventurous visitors seeking a landscape steeped in human culture," they state on their website. "Relive the days of old through historic chalets, lodges, and the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road." Glacier also shares a border with Canada's Waterton Lakes National Park.

