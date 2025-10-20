ContestsEvents
Kylie Jenner Steps Into the Pop Star Era with ‘Fourth Strike’

Kylie Jenner has built an empire through beauty, fashion, and television — but now she’s trying something entirely new. The business mogul and reality star has officially entered the world…

Kayla Morgan
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has built an empire through beauty, fashion, and television — but now she’s trying something entirely new. The business mogul and reality star has officially entered the world of music with her debut song, “Fourth Strike.”

The track, a collaboration with Los Angeles duo Terror Jr., was released earlier this week and features Jenner performing under her familiar online persona, King Kylie. In a Q&A video shared to YouTube on Oct. 16, Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind her musical debut and how long she’s been waiting for the right moment to make it happen.

“Well, you know, this is, like, my dream,” said Jenner. “I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb. I wanted to be a pop star — or, I don’t know what I am. But I just never had the confidence.”

Finding Confidence with Age

Jenner explained that reaching a certain point in her life gave her the motivation to try something new.

“I think turning 28 just does something to you,” she said. “I’m gonna be 30 soon, and I just don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets, and this is something I’ve always wanted to try.”

Even with her excitement, she kept things humble. “I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything,” Jenner added with a laugh.

Still, she admitted to feeling nervous before recording for the first time. “I always wanted to try to see if I can do it. The first recording session I was really nervous. I had, like, three margaritas — or vodka sodas, actually,” she said.

From a Driveway Studio to a Real One

Jenner began the process in a place that might surprise fans — an RV studio parked in her driveway.

She spent four or five hours recording Fourth Strike” that night and called it one of her favorite experiences. “I had the best night,” she said. “I feel like I needed that experience, which was also really fun. I mean, we took a lot of time working on this song.”

Once she moved to a professional studio, Jenner said she began to relax and truly enjoy herself. “I was really nervous, but after I heard the first line, I was like, ‘Wow, I sound like an angel,’” she said.

Looking Ahead

When asked if more music could follow, Jenner seemed open to the idea.

“I hope so. I would love to try,” she shared. “That was so much fun. I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s like, make an album. And if we’re not feeling it, we’ll just listen to it ourselves.”

For now, “Fourth Strike” also brings back Jenner’s King Kylie persona — which she’s celebrating with a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by the era, that launched Saturday, Oct. 18.

While it’s unclear if music will become her next major chapter, Jenner seems more focused on following her instincts. For her, this moment is less about reinvention and more about finally doing something she’s always dreamed of.

Kylie Jenner
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
