Kylie Jenner Steps Into the Pop Star Era with ‘Fourth Strike’

Kylie Jenner has built an empire through beauty, fashion, and television — but now she’s trying something entirely new. The business mogul and reality star has officially entered the world of music with her debut song, “Fourth Strike.”

The track, a collaboration with Los Angeles duo Terror Jr., was released earlier this week and features Jenner performing under her familiar online persona, King Kylie. In a Q&A video shared to YouTube on Oct. 16, Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind her musical debut and how long she’s been waiting for the right moment to make it happen.

“Well, you know, this is, like, my dream,” said Jenner. “I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb. I wanted to be a pop star — or, I don’t know what I am. But I just never had the confidence.”

Finding Confidence with Age

Jenner explained that reaching a certain point in her life gave her the motivation to try something new.

“I think turning 28 just does something to you,” she said. “I’m gonna be 30 soon, and I just don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets, and this is something I’ve always wanted to try.”

Even with her excitement, she kept things humble. “I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything,” Jenner added with a laugh.

Still, she admitted to feeling nervous before recording for the first time. “I always wanted to try to see if I can do it. The first recording session I was really nervous. I had, like, three margaritas — or vodka sodas, actually,” she said.

From a Driveway Studio to a Real One

Jenner began the process in a place that might surprise fans — an RV studio parked in her driveway.

She spent four or five hours recording “Fourth Strike” that night and called it one of her favorite experiences. “I had the best night,” she said. “I feel like I needed that experience, which was also really fun. I mean, we took a lot of time working on this song.”

Once she moved to a professional studio, Jenner said she began to relax and truly enjoy herself. “I was really nervous, but after I heard the first line, I was like, ‘Wow, I sound like an angel,’” she said.

Looking Ahead

When asked if more music could follow, Jenner seemed open to the idea.

“I hope so. I would love to try,” she shared. “That was so much fun. I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s like, make an album. And if we’re not feeling it, we’ll just listen to it ourselves.”

For now, “Fourth Strike” also brings back Jenner’s King Kylie persona — which she’s celebrating with a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by the era, that launched Saturday, Oct. 18.