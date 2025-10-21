Dua Lipa’s Chart-Topping Duets That Ruled the World

If you’ve ever caught yourself humming along to a Dua Lipa song and realized, “Wait, that’s not just her voice,” you’ve already discovered part of what makes her career shine. The pop superstar has built a reputation for fierce independence, but when she decides to team up, sparks fly and the charts light up. Across dance floors, streaming playlists, and international rankings, Dua Lipa’s collaborations have proven that two voices can sometimes be better than one—and often a ticket to number one.

“One Kiss” (with Calvin Harris)

Released in 2018, “One Kiss” was impossible to escape. Whether you were in a car, at a party, or scrolling through TikTok, that hypnotic beat was everywhere. The track shot to #1 on the UK Singles Chart, knocking Drake’s “Nice For What” off the top spot. It also dominated across Europe, reaching number one in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Even more impressive, it held the UK crown for eight consecutive weeks—a massive feat for any artist. For Dua Lipa, “One Kiss” cemented her as not just a rising pop star but a global name.

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” (with Elton John)

When Dua Lipa joined forces with Elton John in 2021, fans didn’t know what to expect—a dance remix of classic Elton hits wasn’t exactly predictable. But “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” became a sensation, topping charts in the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. In Australia, it stayed at number one for ten straight weeks, and it gave Dua her first chart-topper there. For Elton, the track marked another milestone: he became the oldest artist ever to reach number one on the Australian charts. The song’s blend of nostalgia and fresh pop energy made it irresistible, bridging generations and proving Dua could mix old-school cool with modern magic.

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)”

While “Levitating” first appeared as a solo track on Dua’s Future Nostalgia album, the version featuring DaBaby became the one that soared. The remix climbed to #2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the longest-running top-ten hits of 2021. It never reached number one in the UK (peaking at five), but its impact was undeniable. “Levitating” turned into a worldwide anthem, thanks to its disco-inspired rhythm and Dua’s confident, carefree vocals. The remix proved how collaboration can add new dimensions to a song, helping it reach listeners across genres and continents.

More Collaborations That Made Noise

While those three hits stand at the top, Dua Lipa’s list of collaborations goes much deeper—and just as glittery. Her early feature on “No Lie” with Sean Paul in 2016 introduced her voice to dancehall fans and earned her a top-ten hit in multiple countries. In 2017, she joined Miguel on “Lost in Your Light,” blending pop and R&B in a track that hinted at her range before global fame. She later teamed up with BLACKPINK on “Kiss and Make Up,” which became a massive streaming success and marked one of her first major cross-cultural moments. Each one—whether a dance banger, a smooth R&B tune, or a cinematic pop anthem—helped shape the story of an artist unafraid to share the spotlight.

What makes Dua Lipa’s collaborations stand out isn’t just their chart performance but how they expand her sound and image. “One Kiss” proved she could dominate the dance scene. “Cold Heart” connected her with a music legend and introduced her to an older generation of listeners. “Levitating” blurred the lines between pop, rap, and disco in a way that kept her sound fresh. Each collaboration represents a new direction without losing her unmistakable style.

Working with stars like Calvin Harris, Elton John, DaBaby, Sean Paul, BLACKPINK, and Miguel also shows Dua’s versatility. She can slide between genres, accents, and audiences with ease, all while keeping her confident, cool-girl presence front and center. And that versatility—combined with her ear for what works—is what turns these partnerships into record-breaking moments.

In pop music, collaborations can feel like experiments: sometimes they fizzle, but sometimes they explode into cultural moments. For Dua Lipa, they’ve mostly done the latter. From the club thump of “One Kiss” to the shimmering remix of “Cold Heart,” she’s mastered the art of teaming up to create something bigger than herself. Her collaborations don’t just climb charts—they connect generations, cross borders, and keep her at the front of pop’s global conversation.