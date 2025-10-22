White House Shuts Down Talk of Trump Considering Clemency for Diddy

The White House is putting a stop to the latest swirl of celebrity and politics.

Reports surfaced that former President Donald Trump was thinking about commuting the sentence of Sean “Diddy” Combs. TMZ, citing a “high-level White House official,” claimed Trump had been weighing clemency for the Bad Boy Records founder. But according to PEOPLE, the White House wasted no time shutting that story down.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His high-profile trial drew headlines all summer, ending in July with his acquittal on the two most serious charges—sex trafficking and racketeering.

The president’s stance on Diddy has been murky at best. Back in May, as Combs’ trial began, Trump was asked by ABC News whether he would consider a pardon. “I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts,” he said. “If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't.”

By August, though, Trump’s tone had cooled. After the trial ended, he told Newsmax he wasn’t sure about extending clemency to Combs.“I got along with him great,” Trump said. “Seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. ... It’s hard.”

He went on to admit that personal feelings sometimes get in the way of decision-making. “We’re human beings,” he said. “We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements. So, I don’t know. It’s more difficult. Makes it more, I’m being honest, makes it more difficult to do.”

A Rumor That Hit a Wall