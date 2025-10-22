ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

White House Shuts Down Talk of Trump Considering Clemency for Diddy

The White House is putting a stop to the latest swirl of celebrity and politics. Reports surfaced that former President Donald Trump was thinking about commuting the sentence of Sean…

Kayla Morgan
Diddy on stage under red lights
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

The White House is putting a stop to the latest swirl of celebrity and politics.

Reports surfaced that former President Donald Trump was thinking about commuting the sentence of Sean “Diddy” Combs. TMZ, citing a “high-level White House official,” claimed Trump had been weighing clemency for the Bad Boy Records founder. But according to PEOPLE, the White House wasted no time shutting that story down.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His high-profile trial drew headlines all summer, ending in July with his acquittal on the two most serious charges—sex trafficking and racketeering.

The president’s stance on Diddy has been murky at best. Back in May, as Combs’ trial began, Trump was asked by ABC News whether he would consider a pardon. “I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts,” he said. “If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't.”

By August, though, Trump’s tone had cooled. After the trial ended, he told Newsmax he wasn’t sure about extending clemency to Combs.“I got along with him great,” Trump said. “Seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. ... It’s hard.”

He went on to admit that personal feelings sometimes get in the way of decision-making. “We’re human beings,” he said. “We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements. So, I don’t know. It’s more difficult. Makes it more, I’m being honest, makes it more difficult to do.”

A Rumor That Hit a Wall

So despite the chatter, the idea of a Trump pardon for Diddy seems off the table—at least for now. The White House’s quick denial leaves no doubt: this story is one rumor that won’t be remixing into reality anytime soon.

DiddyWhite House
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
(L-R) David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres attend the UK Premiere of "Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story"
MusicBon Jovi Announces New Tour: Catch the Rock Legends Live in 2026Rachel Pitts
Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJanelle Monáe Says She Time Traveled to a David Bowie ShowKayla Morgan
AJ McLean & Taylor Swift split image
MusicAJ McLean Gets a ‘Swift’ SurpriseKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect