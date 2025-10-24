ContestsEvents
Taylor Swift Earns First Songwriters Hall of Fame Nomination

Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium with her right arm up raised wearing a blue and gold bodysuit, Taylor Swift Reveals folklore Was Inspired By Ireland
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has officially earned her first nomination for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Oct. 23. Swift’s name appears on the ballot beside an impressive mix of icons including LL Cool J, David Byrne, Sarah McLachlan, Kenny Loggins, P!nk, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, and the Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin. That’s quite the company for someone whose debut single came out when she was still in high school.

According to the Hall of Fame’s official press release, Swift earned her place on the ballot because “a songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.” Since her debut single “Tim McGraw” hit the airwaves back in 2006, Swift’s lyrics have soundtracked teenage heartbreak, self-discovery, and revenge in equal measure—often all within one album.

Legends Old and New

The Songwriters Hall of Fame doesn’t just celebrate performers who write their own hits—it honors the creative forces behind music’s biggest moments. Each year, inductees are selected in two main categories: performing songwriters and non-performing songwriters.

The non-performing category this year includes industry heavyweights like Pete Bellotte, who worked with Donna Summer, Andreas Carlsson, known for crafting hits for the Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry, and Steve Kipner, who’s collaborated with Christina Aguilera and Olivia Newton-John. Also up for consideration are longtime Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard, Vini Poncia (The Ronettes’ “Do I Love You?”), Kenny Nolan (Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade”), Martin Page (Starship’s “We Built This City”), and the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It”).

In the performer-songwriter category, names like Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band, and Boz Scaggs join Swift on the ballot.

A Star Among Storytellers

Swift’s nomination marks yet another milestone in a career built on storytelling. From the small-town romance of “Love Story” to the poetic heartbreak of “All Too Well,” she’s crafted songs that blur the line between diary entries and chart-toppers. And now, she’s being recognized among the writers who shaped the soundtrack of multiple generations.

Voting members have until Dec. 4 at 12 a.m. EST to cast their ballots, selecting up to three nominees in each category. The winners will be celebrated at the 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City—a night that’s sure to be filled with heartfelt lyrics, major nostalgia, and maybe even a few surprise performances.

Because if anyone knows how to turn an award show into a story worth telling, it’s Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift
Kayla MorganAuthor
