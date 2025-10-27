ContestsEvents
Megan Fox and MGK Reportedly Find Their Rhythm Again

It looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might be back in tune. Months after calling it quits ahead of their daughter’s birth, the pair are spending time together again — and acting like a couple, according to People.

The insider said the two are “acting like a couple again for the first time since Saga’s birth in March.” Still, it’s not totally official. “They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” the source added, unsure if Fox will tag along.

“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” the source continued to share with the outlet.

Baby Saga Brings Them Closer

It seems baby Saga Blade has been the bridge back to connection. Another insider shared that “Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby.”

While they still live in separate homes, family time has become their focus. “They spend a lot of time together as a family,” the insider said. “They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways.”

A Bumpy Road to Reconnection

The couple’s journey hasn’t exactly been smooth. Reports last December claimed they split over “upsetting” content Fox found on MGK’s phone around Thanksgiving. Three months later, she welcomed their daughter.

By May, the pair were seen together in Los Angeles, seemingly co-parenting. Then, in July, they took a family trip to Costa Rica, which, according to People, wasn’t just for fun in the sun.

“Their Costa Rica trip wasn’t about rekindling a romance so much as it was about rebuilding trust,” said the source. “For the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again. They have a solid understanding now.”

Blending Their Families

Kelly, born Colson Baker, is already a dad to 16-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Fox has three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9 — with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Now, with baby Saga in the mix, the couple seems to be learning a new rhythm — one that balances parenthood, partnership, and patience. Whether or not they make things official again, it’s clear they’re finding harmony where it matters most.

