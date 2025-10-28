Reneé Rapp Presses Pause to Heal Up Before Final Bite Me Tour Dates

Even powerhouse performers need a break sometimes. Reneé Rapp, the “Leave Me Alone” singer and star of the Bite Me Tour, has learned that lesson the hard way. On Sunday, Oct. 26, Rapp took to Instagram Stories to announce that she was pressing pause on two of her final tour stops after getting sick.

“In my career I have never had to do this before — but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” Rapp, 25, wrote, referring to the performances originally set for Oct. 26 in Atlanta and Oct. 27 in Tampa, Fla.

Doctor’s Orders

Rapp explained that she’s been pushing through an illness but finally hit a wall. “My body has finally given out,” she admitted. “My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery.”

Fans hoping to catch her in Atlanta or Tampa don’t have to worry for long. The “Poison Poison” artist shared that the Tampa concert will now take place on Nov. 4, and Atlanta’s will follow on Nov. 5. All original tickets will still be valid for the new dates.

Grateful, But Sorry

The singer also took a moment to thank fans for their patience and understanding. “I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show,” she wrote. “I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Rapp assured followers that she’s still planning to perform her next scheduled show at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

What’s Next for Rapp

Once she wraps up the last few North American dates, Rapp won’t be slowing down for long. She’s heading across the Atlantic in early 2026 for a European leg of the Bite Me Tour, kicking off March 11 in Antwerp, Belgium, and closing March 22 in Dublin.