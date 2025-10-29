ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Top 40 History: October 29

On Oct. 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced that they would not continue as a band. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, had experienced a rapid rise to…

Megan Zahnd
One Direction accept an ARIA for Best International Act during the 28th Annual ARIA Awards
Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On Oct. 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced that they would not continue as a band. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, had experienced a rapid rise to fame. By the time they announced their split, they had sold over 17 million albums worldwide, starred in a Disney Channel TV show and movie, and released four studio albums. Earlier in October 2013, the brothers had canceled 19 tour dates, citing creative differences and a deep rift. Much to the delight of fans, though, they reunited in 2019. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Oct. 29.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From duets to record-breaking moments, Oct. 29 is a day to celebrate some of the greatest singles and albums:

  • 1983: The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd broke the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard albums chart. Since its release, the album had spent a total of almost five years in the top 200.
  • 1983: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton reached No. 1 with their now-iconic duet, "Islands in the Stream."
  • 2014: One Direction announced that "Night Changes" would be the second single from their fourth album, Four. The song was released two weeks later and was the band's last single with Zayn Malik.
  • 2015: Adele surpassed Miley Cyrus for the fastest video to reach 100 million views on Vevo, with her music video for "Hello" overtaking Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball."
  • 2022: Taylor Swift beat the existing record, held by Madonna, for the fastest female artist to reach nine No. 1 albums in the U.K. Swift accomplished this feat a week after the release of her 10th album, Midnights.

Cultural Milestones

There are many ways to measure success as a musical artist, from Tiny Desk virtuosity to ticket sales and beyond:

  • 1987: David Bowie kicked off the Oceania leg of his Glass Spider tour with a concert in Brisbane, Australia. The tour supported Bowie's 17th album, Never Let Me Down.
  • 2014: T-Pain fans were shocked when his Tiny Desk performance was released. The singer and rapper performed all three songs without auto-tune, and the concert video quickly went viral due to his singing prowess.
  • 2019: Across the pond, Ed Sheeran became the richest celebrity under the age of 30. Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Styles took second and third, respectively.

Whether you're playing Midnights on repeat all day today or rewatching acoustic T-Pain, you can trust that each of these moments has left its mark on pop music.

AdeleOne DirectionTaylor Swift
Megan ZahndWriter
Related Stories
Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
MusicPaul McCartney Set to Drop 32-Track Wings Collection Album During US TourDan Teodorescu
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicTaylor Swift, David Byrne Among Top Picks for 2026 Songwriters Hall of FameJennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicJoe Jonas Hits Back with Humor After World Series BacklashKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect