This Day in Top 40 History: October 29

On Oct. 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced that they would not continue as a band. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, had experienced a rapid rise to fame. By the time they announced their split, they had sold over 17 million albums worldwide, starred in a Disney Channel TV show and movie, and released four studio albums. Earlier in October 2013, the brothers had canceled 19 tour dates, citing creative differences and a deep rift. Much to the delight of fans, though, they reunited in 2019. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Oct. 29.