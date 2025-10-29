This Day in Top 40 History: October 29
On Oct. 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced that they would not continue as a band. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, had experienced a rapid rise to…
On Oct. 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced that they would not continue as a band. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, had experienced a rapid rise to fame. By the time they announced their split, they had sold over 17 million albums worldwide, starred in a Disney Channel TV show and movie, and released four studio albums. Earlier in October 2013, the brothers had canceled 19 tour dates, citing creative differences and a deep rift. Much to the delight of fans, though, they reunited in 2019. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Oct. 29.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
From duets to record-breaking moments, Oct. 29 is a day to celebrate some of the greatest singles and albums:
- 1983: The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd broke the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard albums chart. Since its release, the album had spent a total of almost five years in the top 200.
- 1983: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton reached No. 1 with their now-iconic duet, "Islands in the Stream."
- 2014: One Direction announced that "Night Changes" would be the second single from their fourth album, Four. The song was released two weeks later and was the band's last single with Zayn Malik.
- 2015: Adele surpassed Miley Cyrus for the fastest video to reach 100 million views on Vevo, with her music video for "Hello" overtaking Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball."
- 2022: Taylor Swift beat the existing record, held by Madonna, for the fastest female artist to reach nine No. 1 albums in the U.K. Swift accomplished this feat a week after the release of her 10th album, Midnights.
Cultural Milestones
There are many ways to measure success as a musical artist, from Tiny Desk virtuosity to ticket sales and beyond:
- 1987: David Bowie kicked off the Oceania leg of his Glass Spider tour with a concert in Brisbane, Australia. The tour supported Bowie's 17th album, Never Let Me Down.
- 2014: T-Pain fans were shocked when his Tiny Desk performance was released. The singer and rapper performed all three songs without auto-tune, and the concert video quickly went viral due to his singing prowess.
- 2019: Across the pond, Ed Sheeran became the richest celebrity under the age of 30. Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Styles took second and third, respectively.
Whether you're playing Midnights on repeat all day today or rewatching acoustic T-Pain, you can trust that each of these moments has left its mark on pop music.