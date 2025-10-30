ContestsEvents
Chappell Roan, Jim Carrey, and Janelle Monáe Join Star-Packed Rock Hall 2025 Lineup

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony just got even more exciting. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced another round…

Kayla Morgan
Chappell Roan, J/im Carrey, Janelle Monae
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Vivien Killilea/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony just got even more exciting. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced another round of presenters and performers, and it’s an eye-catching mix of artists and entertainers who know how to make a moment.

Leading the new wave of stars are Chappell Roan, Jim Carrey, and Janelle Monáe — three very different personalities who all share a flair for performance and creativity. Whether it’s Roan’s theatrical pop style, Carrey’s unpredictable charm, or Monáe’s genre-bending artistry, their presence guarantees the show will be anything but ordinary.

The Latest Additions

Alongside them, the list continues with a blend of rock legends and modern icons. Newly announced performers and presenters include Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, En Vogue, Feist, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Perry, The Killers, Lisa Coleman, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

With names like those, the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is shaping up to be less of a concert and more of a full-blown cultural celebration.

Star Power Everywhere

And these aren’t the only stars in the mix. Earlier this month, the Foundation announced an already stacked lineup featuring Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, and Missy Elliott.

Joining them are Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots. It’s a mash-up of generations and genres — pop, rock, rap, and everything in between — proving the Rock Hall isn’t stuck in the past.

Honoring the Icons

This year’s inductees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, the late Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. They’ll also be joined by honorees Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, who will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye earn the Musical Excellence Award. Producer Lenny Waronker will take home the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“Lifetime Musical Moments”

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release.

“These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever,” he added.

Where to Watch

The 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fans can stream it live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET.

With Chappell Roan’s bold flair, Jim Carrey’s unpredictable humor, and Janelle Monáe’s futuristic artistry in the mix, the 2025 Rock Hall ceremony isn’t just honoring the past — it’s setting the stage for an unforgettable night in music history.

