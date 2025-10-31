ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Heat for the Holidays: Win A New Heating Unit

This holiday season, one act of kindness could make all the difference. Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is proud to give back to our community with Heat for the…

Taya Williams
Heat for the Holidays

This holiday season, one act of kindness could make all the difference. Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is proud to give back to our community with Heat for the Holidays — a special program designed to help a Las Vegas family in need stay safe, warm, and comfortable this winter.

We know times can be tough, especially during the colder months. That’s why we’re inviting you to nominate a deserving family who could use a little extra warmth this year. Whether they’ve faced financial challenges, unexpected hardships, or simply spend their time helping others, this is your chance to shine a light on someone who deserves something truly special.

One deserving household will receive a brand-new American Standard heating and cooling system, completely installed by the trusted professionals at Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. This incredible prize includes expert installation of a high-quality American Standard heat pump or gas package unit, ensuring comfort and reliability for years to come.

It’s simple to make a difference:
👉 Enter your information below
👉 In 250 words or less, tell us about why your family or a family you know deserve the gift of Heat for the Holidays
👉 Entries must be received by November 11, 2025

Let’s come together as a community and help a neighbor in need experience the true spirit of the season — because everyone deserves a warm home for the holidays.

Heat for the Holidays — brought to you by Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, your trusted home comfort experts proudly serving Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.

Nominate today and help spread the warmth!

HVAC
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
The Wanted
ContestsWin Tickets to The Wanted 2.0Taya Williams
Disneyland
ContestsThe Holidays at Disneyland: Your Chance to Win TicketsTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect