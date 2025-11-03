ContestsEvents
This holiday season, one act of kindness could change everything for a Las Vegas family. Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is giving back with Heat for Holidays, a community giveaway to help a neighbor in need stay warm this winter. One deserving household will receive a brand-new American Standard heating and cooling system, fully installed and valued at fifteen thousand dollars. Submit your nomination today. Includes an American Standard heat pump or gas package unit. Installation available only for qualifying homes with an existing rooftop or ground-mounted package system.

