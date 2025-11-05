Kelly Clarkson Adds Four August 2026 Dates to Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Kelly Clarkson revealed four fresh performances for her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year. She'll take the stage on August 7, 8, 14, and 15.

"New Vegas shows have been added! Come see me at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," the singer wrote on social media. "Tickets on sale Friday!"

Tickets drop on November 7.

The 43-year-old has shows lined up this month on November 14-15. July 2026 dates fall on the 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, and 31st, plus August 1. A handful of tickets are still available for those earlier announced performances.

Her residency spans decades of hits. The singer belts out chart-toppers like "Stronger," "Since U Been Gone," and "Breakaway" with her band and trusted collaborators, mixing in newer tracks like "Mine" and "Where Have You Been." Shows kick off at 8 p.m.

The additional show dates come after the artist pushed back several August dates earlier this year. On August 6, she shared that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had fallen ill and she needed to stay with their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she wrote in a statement at the time. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Blackstock passed away Aug. 7.