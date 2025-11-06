ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Heads for 2029

Fans of the demon hunting K pop girl group Huntr/x might want to practice patience. The next chapter of their animated musical adventure, KPop Demon Hunters 2, is officially on…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and REI AMI of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Fans of the demon hunting K pop girl group Huntr/x might want to practice patience. The next chapter of their animated musical adventure, KPop Demon Hunters 2, is officially on the way, but it will not arrive until 2029. Yes, that is a bit of a wait. But when you are fighting demons with choreography and pop vocals, perfection takes time.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix and Sony have finalized a deal to move forward with the sequel. Because animated films take a long time to produce, the current plan points toward a possible four year gap between movies. And of course, schedules can shift depending on how the production goes.

A Musical Hit That Became a Movement

The original KPop Demon Hunters was developed and produced by Sony Pictures Animation. It tells the story of a fictional K pop girl group who save the world from demons using the power of music. When it dropped on Netflix, it did not just do well. It became the streamer’s most popular movie ever.

Fans also fell in love with its soundtrack. Three songs from the movie — “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” — have been steady hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. There is even talk of possible Grammy nominations, proving the music is more than just catchy. It has staying power.

From Streaming to Theater Crowds

Because the film became such a phenomenon, Netflix, which is usually theatrical averse, tried something unusual. The company released a sing along version of the movie in theaters for special fan events in August and October.

The response was loud and enthusiastic. Variety reports that the first event topped the box office with about 18 million dollars in two days. Then near Halloween, the movie brought in another 5 to 6 million dollars, even though fans could already watch it at home. That kind of turnout is rare and shows how passionate the fandom has become.

So yes, 2029 feels far away. But if Huntr/x can hold back the forces of darkness, fans can probably make it to the next premiere. And when the music returns, it will likely be worth the wait.

kpop demon hunters
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson (young) split image
EntertainmentFirst Look at Michael Shows Jaafar Jackson Stepping Into Legendary SpotlightKayla Morgan
Tom Bergeron attends MPTF's "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Telethon at Sunset Bronson Studios
EntertainmentTom Bergeron Steps in as Guest Judge for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 20th Anniversary
Pro Skatboarder Rob Dyrdek unveils 7-Eleven Urban Skate Store and opens "Safe Spot Skate Spot", funded by a 250,000 dollar donation from 7-Eleven on May 18, 2010 at North Hollywood Park in North Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentMTV Finally Pulls the Plug on ‘Ridiculousness’ After 14 YearsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect