‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Heads for 2029

Fans of the demon hunting K pop girl group Huntr/x might want to practice patience. The next chapter of their animated musical adventure, KPop Demon Hunters 2, is officially on the way, but it will not arrive until 2029. Yes, that is a bit of a wait. But when you are fighting demons with choreography and pop vocals, perfection takes time.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix and Sony have finalized a deal to move forward with the sequel. Because animated films take a long time to produce, the current plan points toward a possible four year gap between movies. And of course, schedules can shift depending on how the production goes.

A Musical Hit That Became a Movement

The original KPop Demon Hunters was developed and produced by Sony Pictures Animation. It tells the story of a fictional K pop girl group who save the world from demons using the power of music. When it dropped on Netflix, it did not just do well. It became the streamer’s most popular movie ever.

Fans also fell in love with its soundtrack. Three songs from the movie — “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” — have been steady hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. There is even talk of possible Grammy nominations, proving the music is more than just catchy. It has staying power.

From Streaming to Theater Crowds

Because the film became such a phenomenon, Netflix, which is usually theatrical averse, tried something unusual. The company released a sing along version of the movie in theaters for special fan events in August and October.

The response was loud and enthusiastic. Variety reports that the first event topped the box office with about 18 million dollars in two days. Then near Halloween, the movie brought in another 5 to 6 million dollars, even though fans could already watch it at home. That kind of turnout is rare and shows how passionate the fandom has become.