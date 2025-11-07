Katy Perry’s New Song ‘Bandaids’ Opens Old Wounds and Finds New Strength

Sometimes healing is messy. Sometimes it looks like laughing so you don’t cry. And sometimes it looks like accidentally dropping a ring into a sink and going on a wild, unlucky adventure. At least, that’s how Katy Perry shows it.

The pop star just released her new single “Bandaids” and its music video, and it seems to tell the emotional story behind the end of her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom. Perry doesn’t just sing about heartbreak here. She shows how complicated it is to try, try, and try again — even when love is slowly slipping away.

A Little Chaos, A Little Comedy

In the video, directed by Christian Breslauer, Perry is in a kitchen when she drops her ring down the drain. What follows feels almost like a Final Destination movie, but funnier. She survives near accident after near accident, like she’s dodging fate itself. Until finally, in the last moment, there is a gas leak and — boom. The humor makes the heartbreak feel real instead of dramatic. Sometimes life is just that ridiculous.

The Heartbreak in Her Words

Perry begins the song with a confession that feels soft but honest. “Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” she sings.

She goes on, almost speaking to herself as much as anyone else: “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don't / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

These lyrics show someone who kept holding on, even when the love she needed just wasn’t being returned.

Love Was Real — Even If It Ended

The song is not just sadness. Perry remembers what was good too. Soft, warm moments still matter. "If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end."

In the video, the camera zooms in on a daisy while she sings these lines. Fans think this nods to her daughter, Daisy Dove. The message seems to be: a relationship can end, and still, something beautiful can remain.

When Trying Isn’t Enough

By the end of the song, Perry admits she pushed herself to the edge trying to make things work. "Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Bandaids over a broken heart."

It captures that slow, tired pain of loving someone who can’t meet you where you are.

A New Chapter

“Bandaids” follows the release of Perry’s sixth studio album 143 from September 2024. It feels like a turning point — an artist ready to tell the truth without pretending to be fine.

Healing isn’t always glowing and peaceful. Sometimes it’s clumsy. Sometimes it’s exhausting. Sometimes it’s dropping a ring down the sink and realizing life is pushing you forward whether you’re ready or not.