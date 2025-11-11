Katy Perry Opens Up and Lets the Healing Begin With ‘Bandaids’

ContestsEvents
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang &amp; Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Katy Perry is no stranger to glitter, bold costumes, and songs that belong in every karaoke lineup. But every now and then, she shows us the soft center under all the sparkle. This week was one of those moments.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Perry thanked her fans, lovingly known as her Katycats, for embracing her emotional new single “Bandaids.” The post included behind the scenes moments from the music video shoot, including a clip of Perry laughing just before dunking herself into what looked like a pool of thick mud. It was messy, real, and honestly kind of fun to watch.

But the caption under that playful carousel was where things got serious.

“Thank you for the love on bandaids…” Perry wrote. “tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable…”

She continued, “but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have ❤️‍🩹.”

A Song With Meaning

“Bandaids” is Perry’s first single since her breakup with actor Orlando Bloom. Many fans believe the track gives listeners a look into what caused the relationship to crumble. The lyrics feel personal, almost like we are reading pages torn straight from her diary.

In the opening lines, Perry sings: “Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t… Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don't / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

The message is clear: sometimes the hardest part of heartbreak is realizing that someone was physically present, but emotionally distant.

In the chorus, she explains the lengths she went to in order to save the relationship: “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Her voice sounds honest and worn in the song. It feels less like a pop performance and more like someone speaking their truth.

Fans Respond With Support

Even though Perry said releasing the song felt scary, fans were quick to send love right back.

One fan wrote, “bandaids already means so much to so many people — your honesty keeps healing hearts, including ours 🩹✨.”

Another added, “Your vulnerability is what makes you relatable and why many of us love you! just a reminder.”

It is clear the song is already doing exactly what Perry hoped: helping people feel understood.

Where She and Bloom Stand

Perry and Bloom, who share their five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, got engaged in February 2019. After PEOPLE confirmed the pair had ended their engagement, representatives for both released a joint statement.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Breakups can be complicated, especially when family is involved. But from the outside, it looks like they are handling things with maturity and care.

A New Chapter

Recently, Perry has been spotted spending time with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She also mentioned during a concert in Prague that she was “dating someone else.”

Whether this new relationship is serious or still something developing, one thing is clear: Perry is stepping into a new era.

“Bandaids” marks a shift not just in her music but in her confidence to show wounds that are still healing. She is proving that strength does not always look like armor. Sometimes it looks like choosing honesty, even when voice or heart shakes a little.

And that is something her fans are more than ready to stand beside her for.

Katy Perry
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
