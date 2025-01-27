Rio Hotel Completes $340 Million Renovation, Joins Hyatt Program

Just off the Las Vegas Strip, the Rio Hotel and Casino has wrapped up a huge $340 million makeover, giving new life to 1,500 rooms and updating its public spaces. The changes mark a fresh chapter for this well-known resort.

The massive 117,000-square-foot casino floor now features new gaming options. The team put in 900 new slot machines while keeping popular spots like the fan-favorite Hash House a Go-Go restaurant.

Caesars Entertainment used to run things before Dreamscape took over. After buying the place for $516.3 million in 2019, Dreamscape Cos started making renovations.

They turned the old buffet area into the Canteen, a trendy food hall. They also spruced up 220,000 square feet of meeting space, creating modern areas for events.

“We want to get back to having fun,” said Patrick Miller, President and CEO of Rio Hotel and Casino, to the Nevada Independent.

Joining Hyatt’s Destinations program brings new perks for guests. Members can now use their points at this off-Strip spot, which used to be part of the Caesars Rewards system.

The team tackled room updates in the Ipanema wing first. Despite being 35 years old, the building keeps its lively Brazilian vibe – a nod to its 1986 roots when it first brought carnival flair to the Nevada desert.

The Masquerade area got also major updates. They cleared out gaming machines to make room for event spaces, and they’re planning to fix up 1,000 more rooms in the tower next year.

This renovation follows a trend of Vegas hotels updating their older properties. The new food hall is pulling in both tourists and locals to this sprawling 90-acre site.