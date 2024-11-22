Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Cashman Center Auction: No One Wants Las Vegas Venue

Author Shawn Tempesta
While there were plenty of bites, there were no buyers in the Cashman Center auction.

When we heard that the Cashman Center auction was happening, we were interested to see what happen. The City Of Las Vegas, in the midst of a big cash crunch in their never-ending lawsuits in the Badlands Golf Course case, decided to put the aged venue up on the auction block to see what it would get.

They set the reserve price at a paltry $33.9 million. Quite a bit for the property as it is, but the potential of the massive site is through the roof.

Lots Of Interest, No Buyers For Cashman Center Auction

No one bid.

That’s a gut punch for sure, but the City of Las Vegas says while the Cashman Center auction was a swing and a miss, they did get plenty of interested parties. There was just one issue: they wanted to be able to back out if things didn’t go according to plan.

Land entitlements are the approvals that are needed to get from the local governments to build whatever project they desire to build. If they buy it, but can’t get approved for their plan, they don’t want to be stuck with the property. Can you blame them? Kind of defeats the purpose.

The Las Vegas City Council may revisit the Cashman Center auction with such a clause included. There have been plenty of hopes and dreams from the land from a government perspective. Offering up the land to the Athletics, building a Major League Soccer stadium and more. But nothing seems to come to fruition.

Right now the property is host to the Las Vegas Lights USL soccer team, who just made it into the playoffs for the first time. A couple years ago the XFL’s Vegas Vipers called the stadium home for one season and, as you can imagine, the venue didn’t wow many for football.

Here’s hoping they can do something with the land sooner rather than later. The Neon Museum is picking up and moving to the Arts District and this area of the city is ripe for redevelopment.

Shawn Tempesta is the co-host of Aimee+Shawn on 102.7 VGS in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also an Emmy award nominated television host. As a content creator for 102.7 VGS, Shawn writes about current events, education, funny and trending stories.

6 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas That Will Keep You Caffeinated

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee to wake you up? Well, here are 6 coffee shops in Las Vegas that will keep you happy and energized.

Coffee Is An Art, Las Vegas Takes It Seriously

There are many different types of coffee beans. There are four variations of coffee beans: Robusta, Arabica, Liberica, and Excelsa. Each bean comes from a different part of the world and has a different flavor profile.

According to Stone Street Coffee, the most common type of bean used in the United States is Arabica. Nearly 60% of coffee is made from Arabica beans. These beans have that “traditional” coffee taste that we know and love in America. The beans are light and sweet with a low acidity level.

The next type of coffee bean is Robusta, which makes up for 40% of the world’s coffee consumption. Stone Street Coffee says that Robusta beans have double the amount of caffeine than Arabica beans. The high caffeine levels are also a natural insect repellant, and the coffee trees are immune to many diseases.

The flavor of Robusta beans is a little more harsh and bitter compared to Arabica beans. But they’re also popular when creating decade coffee.

Liberica coffee beans only make up for 2% of the world’s coffee supply, Nescafe states. These beans are floral, smoky and bold. It’s also a very polarizing coffee flavor, which means you either love it or hate it. They also have lower levels of caffeine.

The last type of coffee bean is Excelsa. According to Stone Street Coffee, the aroma of the Excelsa beans is “not pleasant.” People discovered these coffee beans in 1903 in Central Africa, and they were classified as their own genus of coffee. However, they were reclassified as a variety of the Liberica coffee beans — which adds a layer of controversy in the coffee community.

If you’re a coffee lover then we want to share our special list of the best spots for some java in Vegas.

6 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

  • 1. Phin Smith

    No Title

    No Description

    Phin Smith is the newest coffee spot in Las Vegas. Located at 7208 S Jones Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89118 in the southwest part of Vegas, Phin Smith specializes in Vietnamese coffee and special brewing. There’s another location in Garden Grove, California. The place is the perfect hangout to study at or to meet with friends. Some of our favorite menu items include the O’ahu Joe, which is a drip coffee with coconut cream and macadamia syrup. The drink is silky, sweet and nutty. Another popular item is the coconut coffee, which is blended coffee with a coconut slush that’s fluffy and sweet.

    There’s also Vietnamese Iced Coffee that can also be ordered “phin style.” The ratio of sweetness to coffee is perfectly balanced. Another cool part about this new coffee shop is the baristas ask for you to sample to drink before paying for it! This way, you could potentially order a new drink — if you don’t like what you ordered — or you can add adjustments to it. This coffee shop is one of my favorites, and everything on the menu is delicious.

  • PublicUs

    @pifftok

    My favorite place to grab some coffee while admiring the Las Vegas construction @PublicUs #coffeetiktok #lasvegascoffee #lasvegasfoodie #vegasfoodie #coffeeshops #lasvegas #vegas #thingstodoinlasvegas

    ♬ original sound - Piff the Magic Dragon

    If you type “best coffee in Las Vegas,” then this place will always show up. PublicUs is a canteen-style eatery with a stellar coffee bar in downtown Las Vegas right on Fremont Street. This place is a must-try for all Las Vegas locals and more. The coffee is made with quality and each drink is crafted with care from the roast of the beans to the final product. 

    Some of our favorite coffee drinks at PublicUs include the Death Cream, which is a cold brew simmered with milk and sugar. The flavor creates a beautiful caramelized drink that is quenching on a hot day. Other great drink options include the Caribbeano, which is a pina colada-flavored coffee. The Einspänner is a delicious iced americano with a thick and fluffy cream top and satisfies a sweet craving. If you’re in the mood to try something more unique then you need to give The Cannon a try. The Cannon is flash-brewed iced coffee with freshly squeezed limes and Scrappy’s lime bitters. The food is also great and made fresh daily. It’s truly the perfect place to take family, friends and loved ones. 

  • Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

    No Title

    No Description

    Gäbi Coffee & Bakery is a gem in Chinatown. The desserts are adorable and the coffee drinks are innovative. The inside decor is very cute, so this is definitely a place that you want to sit and hang out at. I love the ambiance, and the location is also great. You can get some all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and then head on over to Gabi after your meal for some dessert and post-meal coffee. 

     

  • Mothership Coffee Roasters

    This locally owned coffee shop has a few different locations across Vegas. My favorite location is the one in the Fergusons Downtown area. This location is perfect for a Sunday afternoon coffee date. They have beautifully roasted coffee that can energize any pallet. It’s right near Fremont Street, and there are different shops. The venue is beautiful, and they usually have live music on Sundays.

    They also have special drinks that help different charities. This month (September), the pumpkin spice latte directly supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Each month, the coffee shop usually rotates different charities. So what’s better than sipping on a delicious drink that directly helps a great cause.

  • Sambalatte

    If you’re a true coffee connoisseur then Sambatlatte will not disappoint. They take pride in their coffee from the cultivation, processing and brewing of the beans. Their menu is simply because it doesn’t need to be fancy — the quality speaks for itself. I adore an iced American from Sambalatte because the flavor is perfect.

    It’s another great spot to study, to get some work done and to enjoy a great cup of coffee. Sometimes, they have live music that’s calming. I’ve even witnessed a live harp player perform, providing an ethereal ambiance to the coffee shop. There are a few locations, but my favorite one is the location at Boca Park. It’s spacious and has a lot of outlets (for those who need to work).

  • The Coffee Class

    The Coffee Class is another great spot for delicious coffee drinks and light bites. There’s a location in Henderson and on Eastern Avenue. There’s also a sister coffee shop called Almond & Oat that specializes in non-dairy coffee drinks, which is a plus for any of my lactose-intolerant friends.

    The light bites are delicious, and it’s another stellar spot for an afternoon pick-me-up. The coffee shop has special lattes like a banana nut latte, a maple blueberry latte and a delicious vanilla latte.

Author Shawn Tempesta
